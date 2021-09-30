Israel Kills Young Palestinian Man in Jenin

Israeli forves have killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank district of Jenin, reports say.

Alaa Nasser Zayud, 22, was killed by the regime's special forces during raids on houses in the village of Burkin near Jenin overnight on Thursday.

During the clashes that ensued, several people were reportedly wounded and others arrested by Israeli forces.

#شاهد| لحظة اطلاق النار على الشـهــيـد علاء زيود وهو ملقى على الأرض. pic.twitter.com/GwCleT2Vtt — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 30, 2021

Massive crowds mourned the body of Zayud early Thursday.

The clashes came days after Israeli troops shot dead at least five Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday after intense violence that erupted in four towns following overnight arrest raids.

The raids prompted clashes between angry town residents and Israeli troops who fired live rounds on the Palestinians.

Three Palestinians were killed from the village of Biddu, northwest al-Quds. They were identified by their families as Ahmad Zahran, Mahmoud Hmaidan and Zakariya Badwan.

Israeli forces also killed two residents from the village of Burqin, southwest of Jenin city, who were identified as 22-year-old Osama Soboh, and 16-year-old child, Yousif Soboh.

Tensions have been rising in the occupied territories following the heroic escape of six Palestinian prisoners from high-security Gilboa Prison earlier this month and also Israel’s settlement activities and its planned eviction of Palestinian families from their ancestral homes.

The Palestinian prisoners tunneled their way out through their cell’s drainage system, dealing a serious blow to Israel's image by bringing the condition of Palestinian prisoners to international attention even though they were rearrested later.