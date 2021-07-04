Israel Renew Attacks on Gaza

The Israeli regime renews its aerial attacks against the Gaza Strip, while Israeli forces fatally shoot a Palestinian youth in nearby West Bank in the most recent bout of Tel Aviv’s aggression targeting the Palestinian territories.

The violence came on Saturday, with Israeli warplanes bombing two sites across Gaza, one located near the Gaza City and another lying in the north of the coastal sliver, the Israeli military said.

It alleged that the targets belonged to the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas and that the attacks had come in response to alleged “arson balloons” flown from the direction of the enclave towards the occupied territories.

So its ok for Israel to keep pounding #Gaza nearly every night since the so-called ceasefire that they initiated supposedly? #GazaUnderAttack — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) July 3, 2021

No earlier than on Friday, the regime had used the same excuse to take the already Tel Aviv-blockaded territory under airstrike.

The attacks amount to violation of a ceasefire that the regime desperately called for in May, when a war that it had launched on Gaza failed to bring the territory’s resistance movements to their knees.



The groups rather staged a crippling defensive operation against the regime by firing more than 4,000 rockets towards the occupied territories. The response killed 13 Israelis and caused millions of dollars in damage.

‘Shot in the chest’

Separately, Israeli forces gunned down a 20-year-old Palestinian named as Fareed Ali Hassan.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said the victim had been shot directly through the chest during clashes between Palestinian villagers and illegal Israeli settlers.

The whereabouts of the clashes were specified as the Qusra village near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, which has been subject of attacks by the settlers trying to take over the village since Friday.