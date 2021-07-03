Widespread Protests: 87 Palestinians Teargassed by Israeli Soldiers in The West Bank

Eighty-seven Palestinians were injured Friday when tear gas was thrown at protesters by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank.
Palestinians held demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita in Nablus and the village of Beit Dajan.
Palestinian protesters usign slingshots against Israeli security forces near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, today@AFP #photo by @JafarIshtayeh pic.twitter.com/hIPVzTUuSv— Jean-Marc Mojon (@mojobeirut) July 2, 2021
Israeli forces intervened and used tear gas and live and rubber bullets. Palestinians responded by throwing stones.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said three people were injured by live bullets and 84 with rubber bullets.
A tear gas canister hit the windshield of a Palestinian ambulance and a health worker inside was injured by broken glass. Two Palestinian volunteer health workers were injured with rubber bullets.
Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.
An ambulance was hit with a stun grenade by the Israeli occupation forces today in the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 2, 2021
Photos by: Ayman Nubani#SaveBeita pic.twitter.com/sEKIOv9w6W
Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.
Israeli police began allowing settler incursions in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem.
