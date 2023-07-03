Israel shots 3 Palestinians, detain 2 of them in Jenin

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shot and injured three Palestinians in Jenin amid ongoing offensive in the West Bank city, WAFA news reported on Monday.

Moreover, Palestinian media sources added that Israel has detained two of the three injured people despite their wounds near the al-Jalboni roundabout in al-Basateen neighborhood of Jenin.

head of the ambulance unit of the Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi revealed to WAFA that Israeli forces banned rescue workers from reaching injured Palestinians. However, the third one who was shot multiple times was transfered to the hospital.

At least, eight Palestinians have been so far killed and 50 were injured in the ongoing large-scale Israeli air and land assault on Jenin in an alleged operation which started on Sunday night and it is continous till this moment.

Jordanian and Egyptian Foreign Ministries have condemned the assult which was carried out by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin and its camps.

Turkish authorities have also released a statement condemning brutal attack which was carried out by occupation forces in Jenin. Turkey also asked Israel "to act with common sense and stop such actions."