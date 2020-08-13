Israel-UAE Agree to Normalize Relations Trump Says

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!" Trump said on Twitter.

A joint statement from the US, UAE and Israel said the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Trump and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

As part of the deal Israel will "suspend" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank "and focus its efforts on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," according to the statement.

"The United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal," it added.