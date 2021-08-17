Is The Israeli Army Planning to Cross The Lebanese Border?

The Israeli army revealed that its Galilee Division has began “this morning”- Tuesday a planned military exercise to test the Israeli army forces' readiness “in the event of a sudden incident on Lebanon's border.”

"The exercise comes within the framework of military readiness tests that were planned for the 2021 annual training plan," according to a tweet published by Israeli army Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Maneuvers of the Galilee Division began at the border with #Lebanon

Adraee also said that the Israeli security forces and military vehicles will be moving actively in Israel's northern region.