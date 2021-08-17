Is The Israeli Army Planning to Cross The Lebanese Border?

Highlights
Israel tests army forces' readiness on the border with Lebanon
The Israeli army revealed that its Galilee Division has began “this morning”- Tuesday a planned military exercise to test the Israeli army forces' readiness “in the event of a sudden incident on Lebanon's border.”
"The exercise comes within the framework of military readiness tests that were planned for the 2021 annual training plan," according to a tweet published by Israeli army Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee.
Enemy media— LEB news 🇱🇧 (@HusseinS2004) August 17, 2021
Maneuvers of the Galilee Division began at the border with #Lebanon
By:@YounesZaatari
Adraee also said that the Israeli security forces and military vehicles will be moving actively in Israel's northern region.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Naharnet © 2021