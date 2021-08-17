  1. Home
  Is The Israeli Army Planning to Cross The Lebanese Border?

August 17th, 2021
Israel tests army forces' readiness on the border with Lebanon
The Israeli army revealed that its Galilee Division has began “this morning”- Tuesday a planned military exercise to test the Israeli army forces' readiness “in the event of a sudden incident on Lebanon's border.”

"The exercise comes within the framework of military readiness tests that were planned for the 2021 annual training plan," according to a tweet published by Israeli army Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Adraee also said that the Israeli security forces and military vehicles will be moving actively in Israel's northern region.

