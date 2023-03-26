  1. Home
  3. Israeli consul in New York resigns after defense minister dismissal

Sally Shakkour

Published March 26th, 2023 - 08:19 GMT
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

ALBAWABA - Israeli consul in New York Asaf Zamir submitted his resignation following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday.

Also ReadNetanyahu fires Israeli defense ministerNetanyahu fires Israeli defense minister

Zamir was appointed as the Consul General in New York in October 2021 and he previously served as Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv from 2008 until 2013.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Gallant following his opposition to the judicial reform.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gallant called Netanyahu on Saturday evening to stop the judicial overhaul which is causing wide protests in Israel.

Thousands of people joined protests in Israel to condemn Netanyahu's decision to fire defense minister following his position on the latest judicial reforms, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

