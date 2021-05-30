Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi in Cairo in The First Visit in 13 years

Highlights
Israeli foreign minister lands in Cairo
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi landed in Cairo Sunday morning in the first official visit of an Israeli Foreign Minister to the country in 13 years.
Ashkenazi thanked the Egyptian foreign minister for the invitation and said he would emphasize that Israel is committed to the return of Israelis held captive by Hamas at meetings with officials.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2021