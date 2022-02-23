  1. Home
  Israeli Missile Targets Syria's Quneitra Near The Occupied Golan Heights

Syria says Israel has launched a missile attack at various targets on the outskirts of Syria’s southwestern city of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in the second such aggression in less than a week.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that several Israeli surface-to-surface missiles were fired from the direction of the Golan Heights at around 00:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2230 GMT Tuesday), and the projectiles targeted some points in the vicinity of Quneitra.

SANA added that the attack resulted in “some material damage.” There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On February 17, Syrian air defense units managed to intercept and bring down a barrage of missiles launched by the Israeli military at some points in the vicinity of the Arab country’s capital city of Damascus.


Quoting military sources, SANA said at the time that the Israeli enemy carried out the aggression with a number of surface-to-surface missiles against the town of Zakieh, which is located to the south of the capital.

The report noted that the Syrian military confronted the offensive, destroying most of the incoming missiles.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in March 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

