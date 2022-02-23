  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Soldiers Kill 14-Year-Old Mohammad Shehadeh

Israeli Soldiers Kill 14-Year-Old Mohammad Shehadeh

Published February 23rd, 2022 - 06:22 GMT
Mohammad Shehadeh
Mohammad Shehadeh (Credit Photo Wafa)

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy, Tuesday night, from the town of al-Khader, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem as reported by different news sources including the Wafa news agency

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the shooting. Mohammad Shehadeh was shot and critically wounded during confrontations between soldiers who raided the town and local youths, according to a local activist as quoted in the Palestine Chronicle.

Ahmad Salah, an activist, said the soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring Shehadeh before detaining him. The soldiers also prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him.


The Ministry of Health said later that Shehadeh has died of his wounds.
 

Tags:IsraelPalestineBethlehemMohammad ShehadehOccupied West Bank

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...