Israeli Soldiers Kill 14-Year-Old Mohammad Shehadeh

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy, Tuesday night, from the town of al-Khader, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem as reported by different news sources including the Wafa news agency.

مصادر محلية: "استـشــهاد الطفل محمد شحادة (14 عاما) برصاص جيش الاحتلال في بلدة الخضر غرب بيت لحم".#فلسطينhttps://t.co/EYXI3NVJFD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 22, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the shooting. Mohammad Shehadeh was shot and critically wounded during confrontations between soldiers who raided the town and local youths, according to a local activist as quoted in the Palestine Chronicle.

Israeli soldiers have killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy an hour ago in the town of Al-Khodr near Bethlehem. There simply is no justification for murdering children. It wasn’t ok in apartheid South Africa, and it is not ok in apartheid Israel. @EyeonPalestine4 pic.twitter.com/mYkvpt9JpX — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) February 22, 2022

Ahmad Salah, an activist, said the soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring Shehadeh before detaining him. The soldiers also prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him.



The Ministry of Health said later that Shehadeh has died of his wounds.

