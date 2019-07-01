Israeli Missiles on Damascus and Homs Kill Civilians

An Israeli missile aggression against Syria's Homs and the suburbs of Damascus has killed a number of civilians, including a kid, the official news agency SANA reported.

State media put the number of victims at four. Many others have also been injured in the Israeli aggression, the report by SANA said.

The Syrian air defense earlier said its forces had shot down three missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on Sunday night from Lebanese airspace towards some Syrian sites.

SANA quoted a military source as saying that the aggression targeted military sites in Homs and the suburbs of Damascus.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also claimed that the strikes had targeted a research center and a military airport west of the city of Homs.

Following the explosions near Damascus, Israeli jet fighters reportedly flied at low altitudes in the Lebanese airspace.





The Israeli regime launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time. Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

Israel used to be very careful with its operations over Syria after Russia equipped Damascus with the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles in October 2018.

However, US President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognize the “Israeli sovereignty” over the Syrian territories of Golan Heights has seemingly emboldened Tel Aviv to launch new aggression on the Arab country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.