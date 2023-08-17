Israeli occupation forces demolish a Palestinian school in Ramallah

ALBAWABA- Ahead of the approaching school year, a poignant chapter unfolded as Israel orchestrated the heart-wrenching demolition of a school generously funded by donors in the Palestinian enclave of Ein Samiya, nestled to the northeast of Ramallah.

This resilient community had already borne witness to the harrowing scars of settler violence, a cruel assault that coerced their wrenching displacement from their ancestral land.

BREAKING: ahead of the school year, #Israel destroyed this morning the donor-funded school of #EinSamiya, a #Palestinain community northeast of Ramallah. The community was subjected to settler violence, and forcibly displaced as a result. To preclude the return of the community… pic.twitter.com/tm5XlDoE9q — Itay Epshtain (@EpshtainItay) August 17, 2023

However, this tragic saga took an even darker twist, as Israel, in a stark display of calculated intent, razed the very school that symbolizes hope and progress for the community, adding yet another layer to their painful narrative of systemic cleansing.