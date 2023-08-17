  1. Home
  3. Israeli occupation forces demolish a Palestinian school in Ramallah

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

August 17th, 2023
This tragic saga took an even darker twist, as Israel, in a stark display of calculated intent, razed the very school that symbolized hope and progress for the community, adding yet another layer to their painful narrative of systemic cleansing.

ALBAWABA- Ahead of the approaching school year, a poignant chapter unfolded as Israel orchestrated the heart-wrenching demolition of a school generously funded by donors in the Palestinian enclave of Ein Samiya, nestled to the northeast of Ramallah.

 This resilient community had already borne witness to the harrowing scars of settler violence, a cruel assault that coerced their wrenching displacement from their ancestral land.

However, this tragic saga took an even darker twist, as Israel, in a stark display of calculated intent, razed the very school that symbolizes hope and progress for the community, adding yet another layer to their painful narrative of systemic cleansing.

