  3. Israeli PM Says Herzog's Turkey Visit 'is an Exciting Moment'

Published March 10th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits Turkey
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a press conference in Ankara, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the visit of President Isaac Herzog to Turkiye on Wednesday as an "exciting moment."

Bennett shared a video on Twitter of the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and said: "A warm welcome to the President of Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel's national anthem at the Palace in Ankara. An exciting moment."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also took to Twitter to "congratulate" Herzog on his "important" visit to Turkiye.

“The attempt to renew ties with Turkey also stems from the common security interest of the two countries and the need to maintain the stability of the world and the Middle East,” wrote Gantz.

He added: “We will continue to strengthen and maintain our ties with our longtime allies in the region,” including Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

 

