Israeli PM Says Herzog's Turkey Visit 'is an Exciting Moment'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the visit of President Isaac Herzog to Turkiye on Wednesday as an "exciting moment."

Bennett shared a video on Twitter of the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and said: "A warm welcome to the President of Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel's national anthem at the Palace in Ankara. An exciting moment."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also took to Twitter to "congratulate" Herzog on his "important" visit to Turkiye.

VIDEO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Israeli President Isaac Herzog during an official welcome ceremony.

Herzog's visit to Ankara is the first visit by an Israeli head of state since 2007. pic.twitter.com/g5Zip27kOb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 9, 2022

“The attempt to renew ties with Turkey also stems from the common security interest of the two countries and the need to maintain the stability of the world and the Middle East,” wrote Gantz.

He added: “We will continue to strengthen and maintain our ties with our longtime allies in the region,” including Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.