Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza Strip

A military escalation is underway in the besieged Gaza Strip as Israeli bombs have targeted various positions throughout Gaza on Saturday. The Israeli military claimed that the attacks came in response to two rockets fired from Gaza, falling in the Mediterranean Sea, opposite of the Tel Aviv coast.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility or confirmed the launch of the rockets. Israeli attacks, however, seem to target positions of various Palestinian groups.

Sunday, January 2, 12:30 am (GMT +3)

Isreali navy boats shell boats belonging to Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Gaza, Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the Strip reported.

Saturday, January 1, 11:50 pm (GMT +3)

Israeli warplanes bombed several sites across the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday night,

Palestine Chronicle correspondent reported.

Israeli warplanes fired five missiles at a site to the west of the city of Khan Younis, belonging to a Palestinian resistance group.

Saturday, January 1, 9:10 pm (GMT +3)

Unnamed Israeli military officials said that the Israeli army was mulling a response to two rockets allegedly launched from the Gaza Strip, which landed off the coast of Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported.



Saturday, January 1, 12 pm (GMT +3)

Palestinian resistance in Gaza reportedly fired two rockets, causing an explosion off the Tel Aviv coast, the Israeli army said according to Reuters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.