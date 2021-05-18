  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Warplanes Bomb Streets, Gaza Infrastructure

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Streets, Gaza Infrastructure

Published May 18th, 2021 - 10:52 GMT
Israeli warplanes hit streets, substructure of Gaza
The UN Security Council was due to hold an emergency meeting today amid a flurry of urgent diplomacy aimed at stemming Israel air strikes that have killed more than 200 Palestinians. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP
Highlights
Israeli warplanes hit streets, substructure of Gaza and cause serious damage but no casualties, sources and officials say

Israeli warplanes attacked streets and substructure along with different spots in Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance forces, but caused no casualties, said security sources and health authorities in the region on Tuesday.

Also ReadHow to Write An Arabic Pro-Palestinian Content Without Getting Banned on Facebook?How to Write An Arabic Pro-Palestinian Content Without Getting Banned on Facebook?

Israel targeted the areas of Jabal Al-Rays, Bayt Lahya, Al-Kerame, Sheikh Zaid in the north of Gaza Strip, and the areas of Al-Maqwisi and Al-Ketibeh in the north and west of Gaza City.

Attacks on streets and infrastructure system caused serious damage. Smoke and flames could be seen rising over the area after the attacks.


The Israeli army also hit at least one flat of a multi-story building in en-Nasr neighborhood.

The total number of people killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to at least 212, including women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. As many as 1,400 people have also been injured.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. Media offices and health centers are among the structures targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Jabal Al-RaysGazaIsraelPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...