ALBAWABA - EL AL, Israel's airlines, submits an official application to be able to fly over Saudi airspace according to Jewish media sources.

"العال" الإسرائيلية تقدم طلبا رسميا بالتحليق فوق اجواء السعودية https://t.co/GdTKx7qmZT — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) July 17, 2022

This comes in line with the latest Saudi decision made by its Civil Aviation Authority to open its airspace to all international flight carriers.