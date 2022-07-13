  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Joe Biden Heads to Israel to Sign a Strategic Partnership Deal

Joe Biden Heads to Israel to Sign a Strategic Partnership Deal

Published July 13th, 2022 - 05:22 GMT
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on July 12, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Israel and the United States are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement during US President Joe Biden's visit this week.    

Also ReadIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's New House Stirs DebateIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's New House Stirs Debate

Biden will arrive in Israel on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.  

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will sign a joint declaration on the future of their bilateral relationship, an Israeli official said in statements cited by the Times of Israel newspaper. 

He said the "Jerusalem Declaration" will be "a platform for cooperation in the coming years."  

 

The official, whose name was not mentioned, described the Jerusalem Declaration as a "historic statement,” which reflects the unique nature of the relations between the US and Israel.  

According to the newspaper, the Jerusalem Declaration document stresses on "the unbreakable US commitment to Israel's security."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IsraelUnited Statesstrategic partnershipAgreementBidenJerusalemYair Lapid

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...