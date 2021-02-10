Joe Biden Says He Will Not Even Watch Trump's Impeachment Trial

US President Joe Biden says he will not even watch the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump let alone opining on the issue.

Asked by a CNN reporter if he will watch the trial in the US Senate, Biden said he is focused on his work.

“I am not – look, I told you before. I have a job. My job is to keep – we’ve already lost over 450,000 people and we’re going to lose a whole lot more if we don’t act and act decisively and quickly. A lot of people, as I said, a lot of children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. That’s my job,” Biden said during a meeting with business leaders in the Oval Office. “The Senate has their job. They're about to begin it. I'm sure they're going to conduct themselves well. And that's all I'm going to have to say about impeachment.”

Trump impeachment lawyer Castor says he and David Schoen "changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers' presentation was well done."https://t.co/BY7pGN4vv8 pic.twitter.com/AeVv44zHwI — ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2021

Trump was facing the impeachment trial over cheering his fans to storm the Capitol, where the lawmakers were busy certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

His supporters argue that he has left office and the Senate is in no position to hold trial for a former president turned private citizen.

The Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress, meanwhile, assert that they would not accept any“January exception.”

The impeachment could open the door to a Pandora box as Republicans could move to take a revenge by impeaching former Democratic presidents, namely Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“The president of the United States sided with the insurrectionists. He celebrated their cause. He validated their attack. He told them, ‘remember this day forever,’ hours after they marched through these halls looking to assassinate Vice President Pence, the Speaker of the House, and any of us they could find,” Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, a House impeachment manager, said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Poll: Majority says they favor conviction as second Trump impeachment trial begins https://t.co/FfUKhR3f3I pic.twitter.com/X6I4NUtf2M — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

In the wake of the deadly breach of the Capitol, Trump and his supporters have refused to accept Biden’s presidency, alleging the election was stolen.

"People died that day. Officers ended up with head damage and brain damage. People's eyes were gouged. An officer had a heart attack. An officer lost three fingers that day. Two officers have taken their own lives. Senators, this cannot be our future. This cannot be the future of America. We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people under the Constitution of the United States," said lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.

This article has been adapted from its original source.