Jordan: 100 MPs Call For Reopening of Sectors, Ease Restrictions

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday briefed a parliamentary committee, set up to follow up on the Lower House's recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, on the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom.

Khasawneh, during the meeting attended by House Speaker Abdulmunim Oddat and a number of ministers, said that the government’s strategic goal is to open all sectors as of July 1 2021.

He noted that the government has drawn up a gradual plan towards a safe summer, including an announcement, within the coming 48 hours, about easing measures during Ramadan and until May 15, all the while taking into consideration the epidemiological situation and tightening preventive measures.

The premier said that the next stage includes a gradual reopening, leading to opening of all sectors by July 1, 2021.

He also highlighted efforts towards intensifying vaccine rollout, noting that 10 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been contracted, which allows administering 150,000 jabs a day, starting on May 8, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The premier also said that the ratio of tests returning a positive result is still high ranging around 10.4 per cent, which currently prevents reopening the sectors.

Oddat highlighted the negative impacts of the government’s measures, particularly the lockdown, noting that a number of sectors are struggling to survive. The House speaker added that a parliamentary memo was signed by 100 MPs calling for reopening sectors and easing the restrictions.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted the government’s short, medium and long-term plans for the reopening of sectors and easing of the restrictions, including the curfew and lockdown measures.

The long-term plan, known as “safe summer”, includes opening all sectors and ending all restrictions, and returning to normal life, he said, expecting it to go into effect on July 1.

He added that reaching a safe summer requires a high turnout for COVID-19 vaccination, noting that mobile vaccination teams increased from 25 to 125, Petra added.

The medium-term plan includes gradual reopening and cutting curfew hours, he said, expecting it to be implemented on June 1, noting that the government is seeking to administer 3 million jabs for citizens and residents by June. So far 1.2 million have been vaccinated, he added.

Regarding taking measures during the last 10 days of Ramadan, Dudin said that the government will consider allowing worshippers to attend Isha and Taraweh prayers in mosques.

He also added that a plan was set to vaccinate school teachers, pointing out that the government is seeking to provide vaccination for all teachers before the beginning of the next academic semester in September.

