Jordan Appoints Jumana Ghunaimat as Ambassador to Morocco

A Royal Decree released agreeing to appoint Jumana Ghunaimat as Jordan's ambassador to Morocco.
The Council of Ministers also accepted the resignation of Secretary General of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Faridoun Hartouqa, upon his request, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
جمانة غنيمات سفيرة بالمغرب— مدالله النوارسة #الاردن (@madallh_skaren) September 1, 2021
مبارك ان شاء الله pic.twitter.com/HJoO2rDIli
The Cabinet decided to designate Executive Director of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation Abdel Fattah Al Kayed as the JIC acting director.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.