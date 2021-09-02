Jordan Appoints Jumana Ghunaimat as Ambassador to Morocco

A Royal Decree released agreeing to appoint Jumana Ghunaimat as Jordan's ambassador to Morocco.

The Council of Ministers also accepted the resignation of Secretary General of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Faridoun Hartouqa, upon his request, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

جمانة غنيمات سفيرة بالمغرب



The Cabinet decided to designate Executive Director of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation Abdel Fattah Al Kayed as the JIC acting director.



