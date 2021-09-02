  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Appoints Jumana Ghunaimat as Ambassador to Morocco

Jordan Appoints Jumana Ghunaimat as Ambassador to Morocco

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 07:49 GMT
Jumana Ghunaimat
Jumana Ghunaimat becomes Jordan's ambassador to Morocco. (Twitter)

A Royal Decree released agreeing to appoint Jumana Ghunaimat as Jordan's ambassador to Morocco.

The Council of Ministers also accepted the resignation of Secretary General of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Faridoun Hartouqa, upon his request, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet decided to designate Executive Director of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation Abdel Fattah Al Kayed as the JIC acting director.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:JordanMoroccoRoyal Decree

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...