  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Condemns The Opening of The Honduras Embassy in Jerusalem

Jordan Condemns The Opening of The Honduras Embassy in Jerusalem

Published June 27th, 2021 - 07:43 GMT
Honduras embassy officially opens in Jerusalem
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel shared the photo congratulating President of Honduras on the embassy opening. (Twitter)
Highlights
A Honduras embassy opens in Israel amid wide rejection.

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Honduras’ opening of an embassy in Jerusalem.

Also ReadA Palestinian Mom Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Jerusalem A Palestinian Mom Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Jerusalem

Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that the opening of Honduras’ embassy in Jerusalem is "a rejected and condemned step, and a big breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez stressed that any measure aimed to alter Jerusalem's historical and legal status quo is null and void.

Also ReadA Palestinian Mom Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Jerusalem How Will Hamas Respond to The Israeli ‘Flag March’?


He pointed out that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, is the only means to realise a just and comprehensive peace.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Deifallah FayezJordanIsraelPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...