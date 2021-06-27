Jordan Condemns The Opening of The Honduras Embassy in Jerusalem

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Honduras’ opening of an embassy in Jerusalem.

Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that the opening of Honduras’ embassy in Jerusalem is "a rejected and condemned step, and a big breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

#BREAKING: Honduras embassy officially opens in Jerusalem. 🇮🇱💙🇭🇳 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) June 24, 2021

Fayez stressed that any measure aimed to alter Jerusalem's historical and legal status quo is null and void.



He pointed out that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, is the only means to realise a just and comprehensive peace.

This article has been adapted from its original source.