Jordan Court Sentences Awadallah, Sharif Hassan to 15 Years

Published July 12th, 2021 - 10:15 GMT
State Security Court: Awadallah and Sharif Hassan sentenced to 15 years in sedition trial
Jordanian security forces stand guard outside the military State Security Court in Amman. (File/AFP)

The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday sentenced Bassim Awadallah and Sharif "Abdul Rahman Hassan" bin Zaid to 15 years in prison, wrapping up a 3-month trial in the high-profile "sedition case" that came to light in early April this year.

In addition to sowing sedition, both men were found guilty of incitement against the political regime and undertaking acts that would endanger the safety and security of society.


Sharif Hassan will also serve an additional year after the court found him guilty of substance possession and use. The court rulings will have to go through an appeal process before they are declared final.

Reading the verdict, presiding judge Lit. Col. Mowfaq Masa'id said the convicts "harbored anti-state ideas and sought together to stir up chaos and strife in the state and society."

"It has been proven that they incited against His Majesty the King and that they orchestrated a criminal scheme to sow sedition. The elements of incrimination were complete and present, and they tried to destabilize Jordan," the military judged concluded.

