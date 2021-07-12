Jordan Court Sentences Awadallah, Sharif Hassan to 15 Years

The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday sentenced Bassim Awadallah and Sharif "Abdul Rahman Hassan" bin Zaid to 15 years in prison, wrapping up a 3-month trial in the high-profile "sedition case" that came to light in early April this year.

#Jordan hopes this would bring an end to a chapter like no other in its history, one that shattered the image of a stable country & a united royal family. @JassarTahat reporting from #Amman #قضية_الفتنة #الامير_حمزه https://t.co/wM6lrv4VMj — Jomana Karadsheh Scott (@JomanaCNN) July 12, 2021

In addition to sowing sedition, both men were found guilty of incitement against the political regime and undertaking acts that would endanger the safety and security of society.



Sharif Hassan will also serve an additional year after the court found him guilty of substance possession and use. The court rulings will have to go through an appeal process before they are declared final.

Reading the verdict, presiding judge Lit. Col. Mowfaq Masa'id said the convicts "harbored anti-state ideas and sought together to stir up chaos and strife in the state and society."

"It has been proven that they incited against His Majesty the King and that they orchestrated a criminal scheme to sow sedition. The elements of incrimination were complete and present, and they tried to destabilize Jordan," the military judged concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.