Jordan Crown Prince Tests Positive For COVID-19

Published September 28th, 2021 - 06:57 GMT
Jordan Crown Prince infected with Covid-19.
Jordan Crown Prince Hussain. (Twitter)
King, Queen test negative, enter 5-day quarantine after Crown Prince's infection

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein infected with COVID-19, after undergoing the routine examination implemented as part of the regulations followed at the Royal Hashemite Court, Royal Court revealed on Monday evening.

Crown Prince Hussein has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in very good health, according to a Royal Court statement.

In accordance with the protocol in place in case of exposure to COVID-19 by individuals already vaccinated against the virus, Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who both tested negative on Monday, will self-quarantine for five days.

The Royal Hashemite Court wished the Crown Prince and all COVID-19 patients in Jordan a full and speedy recovery.

 

