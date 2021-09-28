Jordan Crown Prince Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein infected with COVID-19, after undergoing the routine examination implemented as part of the regulations followed at the Royal Hashemite Court, Royal Court revealed on Monday evening.

Crown Prince Hussein has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in very good health, according to a Royal Court statement.

The U.S. Embassy family hopes that each day brings His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein to a full & speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/3yYbynVcHz — U.S. Embassy Jordan (@USEmbassyJordan) September 27, 2021

In accordance with the protocol in place in case of exposure to COVID-19 by individuals already vaccinated against the virus, Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who both tested negative on Monday, will self-quarantine for five days.

The Royal Hashemite Court wished the Crown Prince and all COVID-19 patients in Jordan a full and speedy recovery.