Jordan, GCC States to Move Closer Together

Published April 27th, 2021 - 06:45 GMT
They agreed on expanding cooperation between countries.
King Abdullah II of Jordan. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Jordanian King holds talks with GCC official on expanding cooperation.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II met Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf to discuss expanding cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Gulf states, strengthening the strategic partnership between them, Petra News Agency reported.

They also discussed intensifying efforts to implement joint action plans and enhance security and stability in the region to serve Arab causes, the GCC said in a statement.

The meeting, which took place at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, dealt with Arab and regional developments, foremost of which was the Palestinian issue and developments in Jerusalem.

Anti-Arab Israeli extremists, emboldened by the election of their allies to the Knesset, began a march over the weekend, calling for violence against Arabs.

The move raised tensions in the city and elsewhere, prompting cross-border attacks from Gaza and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.


King Abdullah affirmed his rejection of the attacks against Palestinians living in Jerusalem during the Muslim month of Ramadan, and his support for their steadfastness.

Al-Hajraf extended greetings from the leaders and peoples of the GCC member states to the king on the centennial anniversary of Jordan’s establishment, praising the great achievements made by the kingdom and wishing continued progress, prosperity and stability under the King Abdullah’s leadership.

He said that Jordan’s security was critical to the security of the Gulf states, adding that the GCC fully supports the decisions and measures the kingdom takes to preserve its future.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:GCCSaudi ArabiaIsraelPalestineNayef Al-HajrafJordan's King Abdullahholy sites in Jerusalem

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

