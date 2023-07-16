Jordan jails 5 over Aqaba port gas leak

ALBAWABA - A Jordanian court sentenced five people to three years in jail for a gas leak in the port of Aqaba last year that left 13 dead, a judicial source said.

Those convicted included the heads of operations at the state-owned port and the public safety department, as well as the chief of loading and unloading operations, the loading shift commander, and another port employee.

Five others were acquitted due to a lack of evidence in the trial, which began in July with the defendants charged with negligence and security breaches.

الأردن.. السجن لـ5 مسؤولين بقضية انفجار غاز الكلور في العقبةhttps://t.co/gNbfSOtWjs — صحيفة درة الإلكترونية (@dora_press) July 16, 2023

A team, headed by Interior Minister Mazen Al Farrayeh, investigated the incident and found that the main reason for the incident was that weight of the gas tank greatly surpassed the maximum load of the crane cable utilized to carry it.