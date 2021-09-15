  1. Home
Jordan King to Address Syrian Refugee Crisis in New York

Published September 15th, 2021 - 06:48 GMT
Jordanian King to speak about Syrian refugee crisis during US visit
King Abdullah II meets International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband in New York. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Jordanian King to speak about Syrian refugee crisis during US visit.

Jordanian King Abdullah reiterated the country's unstoppable commitment, in New York on Tuesday, to providing health, education, and humanitarian services to Syrian refugees despite the sharp decline in the international contribution to Jordan’s response plan to the Syrian refugee crisis, 10% of which was funded this year.

At a meeting with International Rescue Committee (IRC) President and CEO David Miliband, King Abdullah noted that the efforts of Jordan and other host countries do not exempt the international community from its responsibilities towards refugees.


The King called for a new development-based approach to provide international support in addressing the repercussions of refugee crises, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting also covered various aspects of Jordan’s cooperation with the IRC in providing healthcare and other services to refugees.

For his part, Miliband expressed the IRC’s support for Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees, lauding the Kingdom for providing COVID-19 vaccines to refugees in camps and host communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar, and Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mahmoud Hmoud attended the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

