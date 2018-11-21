Jordan King Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Amman

King Abdullah II bestows the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali upon Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. (Twitter/ @RHCJO)

Jordanian King Abdullah II met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday in Amman to discuss means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the economic, developmental and political fields.

According to Jordan’s official Petra news agency, the two men during their meeting stressed the “deep ties” between their two countries.

King Abdullah, for his part, hailed the role of the United Arab Emirates (of which Abu Dhabi is the capital) “in supporting the [Hashemite] kingdom and the UAE’s many contributions to development projects in Jordan,” according to Petra.

The news agency went on to report that the issues of Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, the Middle East peace process and the 2002 Arab peace initiative had figured high on the agenda of talks.

During the meeting, the king also reportedly bestowed the Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali -- Jordan’s most honorific title -- on the visiting crown prince.

This article has been adapted from its original source.