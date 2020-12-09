  1. Home
Jordan Maintains Strict Corona Measures Till The End of December

Published December 9th, 2020 - 07:39 GMT
Jordanian army soldiers deployed at entrances and exits of main cities to enforce COVID-19 confinement measures. (AFP)
Jordan recorded 46 COVID-19 deaths and 3,062 infections on Tuesday.

Jordan will keep precautionary measures against COVID-19 until the end of December, including movement restrictions during Fridays, Ali Al-Ayed, the State Minister for Media Affairs, said in a report from news agency Petra.

Ayed added that the health ministry is coordinating with major international companies to procure from them the coronavirus vaccine, and that it will do all it can to be provided “a suitable quantity of it to the public according to priorities.”

“The only vaccine available so far is the mask and commitment to the other preventive measures, including physical distancing and using sterilizers,” he said.


Ayed noted that adherence to preventive measures have resulted into reduced coronavirus cases over the last two weeks.

The minister also said the government is aware of the “magnitude of challenges the citizens are experiencing in view of the exceptional circumstancing resulting from the pandemic,” and would study any amendment to earlier decisions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

