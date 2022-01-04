Jordan: Over 4 Million People Got 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Thirty-two COVID-19 deaths and 1,682 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 1,067,253, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 12,742, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

Over 4 million people in Jordan received 2nd COVID — gov’t tally. 32 COVID-19 deaths, 1,682 virus cases recorded Monday#Jordan #Amman #Covid19 #JordanTimeshttps://t.co/qVaM9x9Ijz — The Jordan Times (@jordantimes) January 4, 2022

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 5.25 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 27,010 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 32,062 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 13,637,305, according to the statement.

The statement added that 3,023 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,027,501.

A total of 96 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 812, the statement said, adding that 99 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 17 per cent, ICU beds reached 37 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 25 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 19 per cent, 38 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 8 per cent, 12 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 930 in Amman, 170 in Irbid, 124 in Zarqa, 118 in Balqa, 65 in Madaba, 64 in Jerash, 49 in Mafraq, 42 in Ajloun, 39 in Aqaba, 37 in Maan, 36 in Karak, seven in Tafileh, and one in Ramtha. No cases were reported in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,392,486, while 4,000,589 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,701,516.