Jordan Slaps Stricter Covid-19 Measures For The New Year

With only two days left for the implementation of Defence Order No. 35 of 2021, Jordanians express their opinions about the order’s sections.

Defence Order No. 35, which regulates entry to public and private institutions, stipulates that public and private sector employees are not allowed to join work unless they have been fully vaccinated.

The days the employees are not allowed to work shall be deducted from their annual leave. If the annual leaves are exhausted, they shall be considered unpaid leave, and employees are not entitled to any salary or allowance during that period.

Based on the defence order, individuals over the age of 18 are not allowed to visit any ministry, public department or private sector institutions unless they received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, excluding people who visit hospitals and healthcare centres for emergencies.

Jordanian Prime Minister went into quarantine after one of his sons tested positive for COVID-19.#Jordan #Covid_19 #coronavirus https://t.co/60KqAONSYk — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) December 19, 2021

Malls, shopping centres, banking institutions, telecommunications companies and their exhibitions, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, hotels, offices of electricity distribution and water companies, night clubs, bars, discos, Turkish baths, sports clubs, fitness centres and swimming pools face a fine JD1,000 for first time violation, JD3,000 for second time violation and JD5,000 for third time violation, and shall face a one-week closure for repeated violations, according to Defence Order No. 35.

The defence order will take effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

“The defence order is part of the government’s efforts to contain and mitigate the pandemic,” said Razan Sami, a Jordanian Instagram user, adding that it is time for everyone to follow the measures and regulations, in order to go back to normal.



The government has the right to introduce a mandatory full vaccination plan, excluding people with medical excuses, because this is a public good, Sameer Subhi, a Jordanian in his 50s, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Subhi added that allowing people who still did not receive the second dose to enter hospitals and health centres, is imperative because medical treatment cannot be denied to any person.

Amman: The Jordanian Health Ministry registered 295 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Sunday, bringing the total infections of the new variant to 328 across the kingdom, state-run Petra news agency reported. On Sunday, Jordan reported 1,447 new COVID-19 cases, increasing t pic.twitter.com/gAczXPeq6J — Deccan News (@Deccan_Cable) December 27, 2021

“Checking customers and visitors’ vaccination statuses protects them and our employees,” said Hala Abdulla, owner of a clothing shop in Amman.

She said that Defence Order No. 35 was an expected move from the government, aiming at improving the epidemiological situation at the beginning of the New Year.

“All my employees have been fully vaccinated, now we have to pay more attention to our customers’ vaccination statuses,” she added.