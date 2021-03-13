Jordan: PM Pledges The Probe Into The Salt Hospital Deaths Will Be 'Transparent'

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday ordered an immediate investigation into an oxygen supply disruption at the Salt Public Hospital, which left six patients dead.

Khasawneh pledged that the investigation will be “clear, transparent and comprehensive, and that all details will be disclosed to the public”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister said he ordered the President of the Judicial Council to lead the fact-finding team and ensure the results of the probe are released independently and clearly. The premier also vowed that those found responsible for the incident will be held accountable as per the law.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said that he tendered his resignation to the prime minister after the disruption of oxygen at the hospital for one hour, which led to six deaths, noting that he bears the responsibility of what happened.

Watch: King Abdullah II of #Jordan visited the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman to confront the hospital director after seven #COVID19 patients died following an oxygen outage.https://t.co/7kjXECpFkX pic.twitter.com/qmV6UcbD8M — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 13, 2021

Speaking at a conference held at the hospital, Obeidat said that there was an oxygen outage took place at the hospital’s ICU sections, which prompted implementing some alternative procedures, such as providing alternative oxygen units, but the incident resulted in six deaths, noting that an investigation was still ongoing, Petra added.

If true, I can see similar night-time protests erupting elsewhere in #Jordan as frustration with govt, anger over deaths and seemingly ineffective #COVID19 measures is reaching a breaking-point. — Taylor Luck يوسف لاك (@Taylor_Luck) March 13, 2021

The minister stressed that “death does not have justification” and those responsible for the incident will be held accountable, noting that a committee of the attorney general’s office is investigating the incident.

He added that the investigation will be made at the technical and health levels.

