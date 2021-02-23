Jordan Reports The Highest Covid Cases in 83 Days

Sixteen COVID-19 deaths and 4,550 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 368,278, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,570, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 2,953 infections in Amman, 565 in Balqa, 286 in Irbid, including 14 in Ramtha District, 251 in Zarqa, 98 in Karak, 96 in Mafraq, 79 in Jerash, 53 in Aqaba, 50 in Madaba, 44 in Maan, including five in Petra District, 39 in Ajloun and 36 in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 26,349 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 196 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,028, the statement said, adding that 133 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Sunday totalled 875, registering an occupancy rate of 22 per cent, while a total of 197 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 22 per cent.

A total of 81 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 9 per cent.



The statement added that 1,483 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 337,359.

A total of 33,846 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,405,368s, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 13.44 per cent, the statement added.

#الموجز_اليومي: عدد الحالات المصابة بكورونا التي أُدخِلت اليوم إلى المستشفيات (196) حالة، فيما غادرت (133) حالة.

- إجمالي عدد الحالات المؤكّدة التي تتلقى العلاج في المستشفيات (1028) حالة.#كورونا_الأردن #الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/op9FzYRvNn — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) February 22, 2021

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.