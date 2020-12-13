Jordan Registers 49 COVID Deaths, 1,816 Infections

Forty-nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,816 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 257,275, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 3,335, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 465 infections in Amman, 599 in Irbid, including six in Ramtha district, 47 in Zarqa, 222 in Mafraq, 99 in Balqa, 122 in Jerash, 45 in Aqaba, 64 in Karak, 46 in Tafileh, 101 in Ajloun, one in Maan, and five in Madaba.

A total of 112 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,178, the statement said, adding that 83 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday totalled 1,008, registering an occupancy rate of 23 per cent, while a total of 340 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 38 per cent.

A total of 173 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 20 per cent.

The statement added that 3,598 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 213,344.



A total of 13,268 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,810,294, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 13.96 per cent, the statement added.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.

This article has been adapted from its original source.