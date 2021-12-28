New Year's Eve '2022' Ball Installed in New York

The annual star of the New Year's Eve Ball drop in New York City's Times Square was set to be installed on Monday, a 12,000-pound sparkling sphere created by Waterford Crystals.

City employees worked to install the ball -- which is 12-feet in diameter and made of 192 sparkling crystals. The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is part of its "Greatest Gifts" design.

Times Square's 2022 New Year's Eve Ball design revealed by crystal maker https://t.co/7NFaRMOyrW pic.twitter.com/PAh2KXsakW — Woody (@Knewz_Currently) December 27, 2021

"The anticipation for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," Tom Brennan, master craftsman and spokesman of Waterford Crystal, said in a statement.

"With Waterford's 'Gift of Wisdom' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2022 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball continues to be part of your special moments together."

Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, the city is limiting the number of revelers in Times Square to 15,000 people, who will all be required to wear masks.

