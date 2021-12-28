  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. New Year's Eve '2022' Ball Installed in New York

New Year's Eve '2022' Ball Installed in New York

Published December 28th, 2021 - 07:55 GMT
The city is limiting the number of revelers in Times Square to 15,000 people.
A person wearing festive new year's hat and glasses poses at the 2022 New Year's Eve numerals as they arrive in Times Square on December 20, 2021 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images/AFP
Highlights
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square

The annual star of the New Year's Eve Ball drop in New York City's Times Square was set to be installed on Monday, a 12,000-pound sparkling sphere created by Waterford Crystals.

Also ReadThe Best Countries For New Year’s CelebrationsThe Best Countries For New Year’s Celebrations

City employees worked to install the ball -- which is 12-feet in diameter and made of 192 sparkling crystals. The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is part of its "Greatest Gifts" design.

"The anticipation for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," Tom Brennan, master craftsman and spokesman of Waterford Crystal, said in a statement.

Also ReadThe Best Countries For New Year’s CelebrationsHoliday Blues Meet New Year’s Pressure

"With Waterford's 'Gift of Wisdom' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2022 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball continues to be part of your special moments together."

Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, the city is limiting the number of revelers in Times Square to 15,000 people, who will all be required to wear masks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19New YearNew YorkUSBidenvaccineTimes Square

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...