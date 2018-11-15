Jordan Social Media Users Furious at MPs Absence in Income Tax Parliamentary Session

Lower House in Jordan (Twitter)

MPs' modest attendance of Tuesday's session on the Income Tax Law was received with anger and sarcasm by citizens on social media who expressed dismay over deputies' absence from deliberations on a key bill.

Of the 130-strong Lower House, 72 lawmakers attended the Chamber's first discussion of the 2018 amendments to the Income Tax Law on Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, Ziad Ababneh criticised lawmakers' modest attendance of Tuesday's session, claiming that 58 MPs were absent from a "very important" session.

"When trying to find out why they were absent, I think MPs were afraid of flashfloods," Ziad Ababneh Tweeted.

In a Tweet back to Ababneh, Nezar Mansour called on Jordanians to write down the names of MPs who were absent from the session on the new income tax law and "never elect them again".

Jeje Kilani claimed deputies' absence was intentional, and meant as an "escape mechanism" to avoid responsibility.

Mahmoud Qbeilat also quipped that absent deputies "probably had heavy lunch or dinner that caused them cold".

On his Facebook account, Fadi Zawwad Alsamardli said the absence of 58 MPs from the session on the Income Tax Law was "proof of the level of their loyalty to Jordan and Jordanians".

Mahmoud Hamarneh also called for never electing again those MPs who were absent.

Nedal Zubeidi said MPs' absence showed their "underestimation of the will of Jordanians".

Manar Nimri said on her Facebook account she was left "speechless" to see 58 deputies absent for the discussion of a key law that once brought about the downfall of a government.

The government of former prime minister Hani Mulki submitted its resignation following waves of protests across the country on the amendments it made to the Income Tax Law.

Blaming the Elections Law, Aiman Smadi said that MPs were confident of being re-elected to Parliament, and "that is why they act this way".

Renee Jbara added that MPs "escaped a national responsibility" in their absence from the session.

The absences from sessions had many times before been criticised by citizens and the House itself. During a meeting with lawmakers, His Majesty King Abdullah stressed the need to solve problems hindering the performance of the House, especially the frequent lack of quorum.

The Chamber endorsed some articles of the draft income tax law on Tuesday, with MPs expected to pass the entire bill next Sunday, although it is expected that the Chamber's deliberations over the new amendments will take more time, given the controversy engulfing the bill and its unwelcomed reception by the public, political parties and civil society organisations.

