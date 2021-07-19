Jordan Tolls 9 COVID-19 Deaths, 675 Infections

Jordanian government revealed that 9 COVID-19 deaths and 675 virus cases were recorded on Sunday, rising total infections to 761,225.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,896, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.89 per cent.

A total of 17,348 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 8,228,212, according to the statement.

The statement added that 584 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, with an expected total number of recoveries of 743,296 after the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 8,033 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 68 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 504, the statement said, adding that 61 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 20 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.



In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 21 per cent for ICUs and 7 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 8 per cent, 9 per cent for ICUs and 7 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 341 infections in Amman, 65 in Irbid 12 in Mafraq, 131 in Zarqa, 20 in Balqa, 10 in Karak, 21 in Tafileh, 12 in Aqaba, 25 in Ajloun, seven in Madaba, 28 in Jerash, and three in Ramtha District, while no cases were recorded in Maan and Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,710,398, while 1,931,055 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,381,279.

