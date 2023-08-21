Jordanian Medical Association hinders insurance cases

ALBAWABA - Following disputes over wage regulations, the Jordanian Medical Association (JMA) clarified its decision to hinder the acceptance of insurance cases from the date of September 2 onward.

The present wage standards from 2008, according to Dr. Hazem Al-Qarala, director of the Medical Syndicate's media committee, are outdated and incompatible with the current wage structure.

Qarala noted that, while the decision will not affect emergency cases, it aims to protect beneficiaries' rights by aligning fees with new legislation via proper paperwork and financial receipts.

Despite the Jordanian Medical Association Council's approval of the doctors' wage laws for 2021, insurance firms continue to follow the 2008 regulations, leading to the decision to stop accepting insurance cases.

The JMA emphasized that the decision excludes emergency, cancer, and kidney failure cases, with services continuing based on 2021 pricing, Roya reported.

Yanal Al Barmawi, The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply spokesperson said that the ministry is currently reviewing Jordan Medical Association’s (JMA) decision to suspend medical treatment for individuals holding insurance policies.

This dispute triggered a number of reactions from Jordanians across social media as they believe that such a decision will negatively affect a large number of Jordanians who cannot afford the cost of medical treatment.