Jordanian Premier in Beirut, Meets Lebanese Officials

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Wednesday arrived in Beirut on an official visit during which he will meet with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister was received at Rafic Hariri International Airport by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a number of officials, and Jordanian Ambassador to Beirut Waleed Hadid and the embassy staff.

الرئيس عون يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الدفاع الأردني بشر الخصاونة على رأس وفد وزاري في إطار زيارة عمل الى لبنان#lebanon24 — Lebanon 24 (@Lebanon24) September 30, 2021

Accompanied by a number of ministers, Khasawneh will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Khasawneh's discussions with senior Lebanese officials focus on ways to enhance cooperation in the field of energy and expedite the work on the project to deliver Egyptian gas and electricity to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Maha Al Ali, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati.

Jordan had recently witnessed extensive meetings to discuss the project of delivering Egyptian gas and electricity to Lebanon, which would contribute to supporting the country in facing economic challenges.

رئيس الوزراء الاردني بشر الخصاونة: تباحثنا في سبل تسريع تلقي لبنان الغاز المصري — قنـــاة الجـــديـــد (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 30, 2021

During the past few days, Khasawneh met the ministers of petroleum and mineral resources in Egypt, the minister of oil and mineral resources in Syria, and the minister of energy and water in Lebanon, who held a meeting with the participation of the minister of energy and mineral resources to lay down the executive measures for delivering Egyptian gas to Lebanon.