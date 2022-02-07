Jordanians Get Ready For The Local Elections

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced that Monday will be the starting date for individuals who wish to register to run for governorate and municipal elections.

Individuals, 25 years or older, wishing to compete in the elections have three days to register starting Monday, IEC Spokesperson Mohammad Rawashdeh said.

“The elections will be held on March 22, unless the health situation related to COVID-19 would entail shifting the election date,” Rawashdeh told The Jordan Times.

The IEC also issued health instructions related to the candidates’ headquarters, according to Rawashdeh.

“We issued instructions asking all candidates to abide by health requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of our citizens,” the IEC spokesperson said.

He added that some 4,602,135 people, including 2,437,340 women, are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.



“There will be 1,845 polling stations that contain 6,907 ballot boxes for the time being. The number could decrease, or increase based on any future needs,” Rawashdeh added.

Citizens wishing to cast their ballots should send a message to 94455 to get information on their polling stations, according to Rawashdeh.

The IEC had called on individuals wishing to run for elections to submit their resignation from public, regional or international entities 60 days before the election date.

Meanwhile, individuals wishing to run for the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) should submit their resignation from public or international office one month before the elections.

The Cabinet decided to hold governorate and municipal council elections in November.

The Cabinet also approved the Amman Municipal Council Election Law and electoral appeals for 2021.

The new law enables the IEC to manage the council’s election process in all its stages in accordance with the provisions of its law and the Amman Municipality Law, and to define the jurisdiction of the IEC’s board of commissioners in this process.