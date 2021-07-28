  1. Home
  3. Jordan's King Abdullah in Greece For Trilateral Summit

Published July 28th, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
Jordan King Abdullah is in Athens
A supporter of Jordan's King Abdullah II is seen on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House before the leader's visit with US President Joe Biden on July 19, 2021, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Highlights
King Abdullah to hold trilateral summit with Greek PM, Cypriot president

Jordan King Abdullah have headed to Greece's Athens to attend a trilateral summit with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades.

Held for the third time, the summit will cover means to advance cooperation among the three countries across all sectors, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

The first trilateral Jordanian-Greek-Cypriot summit was held in Nicosia in January 2018, while the second one was held in April 2019 in Amman.


