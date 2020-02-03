Jordan's King Abdullah Meets With New EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

King Abdullah on Sunday received European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell to discuss advancing Jordan’s partnership with the EU, as well as the latest regional developments.

King Abdullah expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the support provided by the EU in a number of fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Turning to regional developments, The King reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause, and the importance of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital; noting the key role of the EU in this regard.

The King also underscored the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation between Jordan and the EU on various issues of mutual concern, and stressed the need to step up efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, the statement said.

For his part, EU High Representative Borrell expressed appreciation for The King and Jordan’s role in ensuring regional stability, noting that supporting the Kingdom is an EU priority, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to The King for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou, and the delegation accompanying EU High Representative Borrell attended the meeting.

