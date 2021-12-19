Kabul Mustn't Become a 'Shelter For Terrorists' Saudi FM Warns

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has reaffirmed Sunday the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, stressing that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.

Speaking during the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted in Islamabad, the Saudi foreign minister denounced the Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

World must play effective role in Afghanistan for world peace: Saudi Foreign Minister https://t.co/n4yqPHabp7 pic.twitter.com/utJ26iYXhF — GNN (@gnnhdofficial) December 19, 2021

In a bid to alleviate the crisis, Saudi Arabia will begin transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said, expressing his hope to create mechanisms to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan faces “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world”,, while the United Nations World Food Program warns of serious famine in the future.

Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet.

