Kabul Mustn't Become a 'Shelter For Terrorists' Saudi FM Warns

Published December 19th, 2021 - 09:19 GMT
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister
A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Highlights
Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has reaffirmed Sunday the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, stressing that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.

Speaking during the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted in Islamabad, the Saudi foreign minister denounced the Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

In a bid to alleviate the crisis, Saudi Arabia will begin transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said, expressing his hope to create mechanisms to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan faces “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world”,, while the United Nations World Food Program warns of serious famine in the future.

Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

