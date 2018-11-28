Khashoggi Friends Call on World to to Reject MBS Participation in G20 Argentina

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Twitter)

Friends of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on world leaders Tuesday to reject Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s participation in this week’s G20 summit in Argentina.

In a letter addressed to state leaders who will be attending the economic summit in the capital Buenos Aires on Friday and Saturday, Khashoggi’s Friends Around the World Association said bin Salman's presence was a "clear challenge" to the values and principles of the G20.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, Saudi Arabia admitted weeks later that he was killed there.

Bin Salman is under fire for his alleged role in the murder.

"We do not reject the participation of Saudi Arabia in the summit, but we refuse that this country should be represented at the summit by a person accused of inciting the murder of our friend Khashoggi, and the accused would use his participation to wash his hands of Khashoggi's blood under your care," said the association.

The group said that by allowing and welcoming bin Salman's presence at the summit, state leaders would be sending a "negative message" to the free world.

It also condemned bin Salman's tour of some Arab countries prior to heading to the G20 summit, saying the crown prince sought to break the isolation that surrounded him after the journalist's murder.

The group also urged world leaders to help bring him to justice in order not to be surprised by a new Khashoggi incident in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.

The association, which was founded on Oct. 25, is calling for justice for the journalist and his family.

