King Abdullah Directs Jordanian Medical Supplies to Gaza

In implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday instructed the Royal Medical Services (RMS) and the relevant directorates in the JAF General Command, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), to dispatch a convoy to enhance assistance to Gazans.

The gesture was made to support the military field hospital’s efforts in Gaza, in response to the current situation in the strip that left dozens of people killed and wounded, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The convoy included a field hospital with a number of doctors and nursing staff of all medical specialties to provide health services and conduct surgeries, as well as medical equipment and medicines, besides basic food stuff.

A week ago, the JAF, in cooperation with the JHCO, sent an aid convoy to Al Makassed Islamic Charitable Society in Jerusalem to alleviate the burdens of the holy city’s health facilities.

