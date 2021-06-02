  1. Home
  3. Isaac Herzog Elected as Israel New President

Published June 2nd, 2021 - 11:36 GMT
Israel's parliament elected the even-keeled Labor veteran Isaac Herzog as its 11th president, a vote that came as opposition lawmakers scrambled to forge a coalition to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog, 60, beat former headmistress Miriam Peretz to replace President Reuven Rivlin, who was elected in 2014 to the largely ceremonial position decided by the parliament, or Knesset. RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP
Herzog receives 87 votes of 120 Knesset members

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) on Wednesday elected Isaac Herzog a new president for the country, succeeding Reuven Rivlin whose term as president has ended.

Herzog, a former Labour Party leader, became the 11th president of Israel.

According to the Knesset news channel, Herzog received 87 votes of the 120 Knesset members during secret voting on Wednesday, while his rival Miriam Peretz, an educator and social activist who lives in the Israeli settlement of Giv'at Ze'ev northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, won only 27 votes.


Israel's president has fewer powers in comparison with the prime minister where his power includes accepting credentials of new ambassadors, assigning lawmakers to form the government, and issue amnesty to prisoners.

