Kuwait Ruler Meets Egypt FM in Wake of Joint-Committee Meeting

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends a meeting with his Algerian and Tunisian counterparts. (AFP Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Follow >

Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is set to head the 12th session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Committee chaired by the Foreign Ministers of both countries.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry conveyed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s greetings to his Kuwaiti counterpart. Shoukry emphasized that Egypt takes great pride in the close and brotherly ties that unite the two peoples and countries, Hafez noted in an official statement.

Shoukry also delivered a presidential invitation to the Kuwaiti Ruler invitation to visit Egypt, set in line with Egypt’s great interest in advancing consultation and coordination mechanisms with Kuwait--especially, in light of the important role Kuwait is leading in defending regional security.

The meeting broached overall regional issues and developments. The importance of advancing frameworks of Arab unity and joint action in the face of various challenges was emphasized to maintain Arab national security.

Solutions to regional crises were also discussed at the meeting which endorsed Arab people’s unalienable right to self-determination in a manner that meets their aspirations for a more peaceful and secure future.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Ruler wished Sisi more prosperity and stability for Egypt’s people and government. He praised the special relations that unite the two countries and emphasized continued Kuwaiti unwavering position in support of brothers in Egypt.

This article has been adapted from its original source.