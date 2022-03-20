Kuwaiti Speaker Calls For The Expelling of Israel From The IPU

The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim, has condemned the international community for exercising double standards vis-à-vis the world’s ongoing conflicts, calling for the expulsion of the Israeli delegation from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Speaking at an IPU meeting in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta on Saturday, Ghanim noted that Kuwait is opposed to any kind of occupation, citing the fact that the Iraqi military invaded his oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom more than thirty years ago, and fully occupied the country within two days.

Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim calls on the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to expel the delegation of the Zionist entity before expelling the Russian delegation.



“How could demands be made for expelling the Russian delegation [from the IPU] for a military campaign that started days or weeks ago, and yet not ousting Israeli delegates, whose regime has been occupying Palestine for more than 60 years?” the senior Kuwaiti legislator questioned.

“So this is a double standard that I don't think the IPU president [Duarte Pacheco] would accept,” Ghanim pointed out.

Kuwait is staunchly opposed to normalizing ties with Israel, unlike some Arab countries in the region, which have signed normalization agreements with the occupying regime in recent years.

In May last year, Kuwait’s National Assembly unanimously approved bills that outlaw any deals or normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime.



On August 18, 2020, 37 Kuwaiti lawmakers called on their government to reject a normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Anti-Israeli sentiments run high in Kuwait. A poll conducted in 2019 by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an American think tank, showed that 85 percent of Kuwaitis oppose normalizing ties with Israel.

Back in September 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel. Morocco and Sudan later signed similar agreements with the Israeli regime as well.

Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim has called on the President of the IPU to expel Israeli delegation before the Russian one, saying "how can they ask for expelling the Russian for invading Ukraine & not expelling the Israelis who invaded Palestine 60 years ago!

The so-called Abraham Accords were pushed by the United States under former president Donald Trump.

Palestinians have denounced the normalization deals, describing them as a “stab in the back” and a “betrayal” to their cause.