Kuwait's Partial Curfew Extended Until Ramadan's End

Published April 21st, 2021 - 05:12 GMT
Kuwait will extend its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Kuwait will extend its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan, its parliament said on Monday.

The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.

The cabinet added that the decision will be reviewed again in due course.

The curfew was initially scheduled to end in the second week of April, and had then been extended until April 22.


