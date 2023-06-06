Kyrgyzstan arrests 30 in coup attempt

ALBAWABA - At least 30 people were arrested in an attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan, AFP reported citing the national security service on Tuesday.

A statement was released reading: "The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has ... dismantled the illegal activities of a group of people who were carrying out clandestine preparations to organise riots in the country in order to seize power by force."

The national security service maintained arresting 30 people on Monday who confessed to plotting a coup in Kyrgyzstan.