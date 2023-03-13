Labor strikes paralyze German airports

ALBAWABA - More than 200 departures were canceled at several German airports on Monday as a result of labor strikes.

Several airports have canceled hundreds of flights, in different parts of Germany, given that labor strikes are expected to last for more than 24 hours.

This is not the first time that German airports witness widespread strikes.

Airport staff across northern Germany are set to strike on Monday, forcing the cancellations of hundreds of flights, with tens of thousands of passengers expected to be impacted.https://t.co/iY0UJhUkzz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 13, 2023

The repeated strike come, according to the information circulated, as a result of repeated calls from the Ver.di union for airport employees to stop working following a dispute over wages.

Ver.di, a trade union that employs thousands of workers in Germany, is demanding an increase of more than $500 or 10.5 percent on the salaries of its employees.

Among the airports that are suspended from the strike are the capital's airports, Berlin-Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hanover.

Airports advised travelers to contact their airlines for information on their flights. So far, about 27,000 passengers have been affected by the Monday strikes.