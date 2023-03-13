  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Labor strikes paralyze German airports

Labor strikes paralyze German airports

Published March 13th, 2023 - 09:11 GMT
Labor strikes paralyze German airports
Shutterstock
Highlights
More than 200 departures were canceled at several German airports on Monday as a result of labor strikes.

ALBAWABA - More than 200 departures were canceled at several German airports on Monday as a result of labor strikes.

Also ReadBerlin airport cancels flight amid strikeBerlin airport cancels flight amid strike

Several airports have canceled hundreds of flights, in different parts of Germany, given that labor strikes are expected to last for more than 24 hours.

This is not the first time that German airports witness widespread strikes.

The repeated strike come, according to the information circulated, as a result of repeated calls from the Ver.di union for airport employees to stop working following a dispute over wages.

Ver.di, a trade union that employs thousands of workers in Germany, is demanding an increase of more than $500 or 10.5 percent on the salaries of its employees.

Among the airports that are suspended from the strike are the capital's airports, Berlin-Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hanover.

Airports advised travelers to contact their airlines for information on their flights. So far, about 27,000 passengers have been affected by the Monday strikes. 

Tags:GermanyGerman airportsLabor StrikesVer.di UnionHanoverBremenHamburgBerlin-Brandenburg

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...